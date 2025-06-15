2026 Recruit Takes Jab On Social Media At Tennessee Volunteers
It's not everyday that a recruit will take a verbal shot at the Tennessee Volunteers in their recruitment, but that was exactly the case over the weekend. The Tennessee Volunteers were originally slated to host this specific recruit, before he would later cancel his Tennessee football official visit along with leaving the Vols out of his top schools.
The Tennessee Volunteers were originally supposed to host Keshawn Stancil, a 2026 EDGE rusher from Clayton High School, before he would release a top school list that would consist of five schools. These five schools include the Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina State Wolfpack, and Clemson Tigers.
Stancil was originally set to visit the Vols this weekend, but would replace the visit with a trip to Clemson. Stancil would post his official visit pictures on social media with the caption “Coulda been in Knoxville today but nahh Clemson better”.
This was a clear jab at the Tennessee Volunteers, who were a top school in his recruitment even as of April when he visited unofficially and caught up with Vols On SI. You can see what he said originally by clicking HERE.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava