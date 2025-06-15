Volunteer Country

2026 Recruit Takes Jab On Social Media At Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers receive an online jab by one of their former EDGE targets in the 2026 class.

Caleb Sisk

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel heads to the locker room after the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel heads to the locker room after the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not everyday that a recruit will take a verbal shot at the Tennessee Volunteers in their recruitment, but that was exactly the case over the weekend. The Tennessee Volunteers were originally slated to host this specific recruit, before he would later cancel his Tennessee football official visit along with leaving the Vols out of his top schools.

The Tennessee Volunteers were originally supposed to host Keshawn Stancil, a 2026 EDGE rusher from Clayton High School, before he would release a top school list that would consist of five schools. These five schools include the Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina State Wolfpack, and Clemson Tigers.

Stancil was originally set to visit the Vols this weekend, but would replace the visit with a trip to Clemson. Stancil would post his official visit pictures on social media with the caption “Coulda been in Knoxville today but nahh Clemson better”.

This was a clear jab at the Tennessee Volunteers, who were a top school in his recruitment even as of April when he visited unofficially and caught up with Vols On SI. You can see what he said originally by clicking HERE.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting