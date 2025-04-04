Keshawn Stancil, "I Want to Hear Rocky Top Once or Twice" Ahead of Official Visit
Keshawn Stancil recaps his visit to Tennessee and previews a return visit to Knoxville with a special request in mind.
Tennessee hosted Keshawn Stancil on Saturday for a visit as he returned once again and has become a frequent visitor in Knoxville. He is a top target for the Vols at the defensive tackle position and has continued to show love to Tennessee. Stancil is rated as a four-star and has been recruited by many top programs across the nation.
Following his visit, Stancil caught up with Vols On SI.
"I'm always up here so I enjoy it a lot. It's great to come back up here to Rocky Top all the time."
Coming to a game and practice is different Stancil stated. he went on to explain more.
"You know when you come to a game you can watch them in the game but when you come to a practice it's more intense than a game so I'm able to come watch these guys coach in practices."
Tennessee remains to be a top program in his recruitment as they have done a great job recruiting him and getting him back to campus.
"They are pretty high for me. Knoxville is all about Tennessee football so you got a good culture and good coaching staff, just them being able to coach you and have you ready 100% of the time, there's nothing you can do to beat that."
A big part of Tennessee's culture is the T that they wear on their helmet. Stancil believes that T stands for much more than just Tennessee.
"Knoxville in general. Just how big the culture is with football. If you go anywhere in Knoxville you'll see the T. That T don't just stand for Tennessee it stands for Tennessee football so it's just different."
Stancil wasn't the only one who was excited for his Tennesse ereturn. The coaching staff was as well as he recalls a big scream of excitement when he announced he would return for another visit.
"They were all excited. When I told them I was coming back I heard a real big scream in the background so they was excited and I was excited to get back here anyways."
The talented defensive tackle has hopes of hearing the band play Rocky top during his official visit. He detailed more below.
"I told them the one thing I want is to hear the band play "Rocky Top" at least once or twice. If that's not checked off on my OV check board then I'll be pretty upset but I'm sure they will make that happen for me."
Returning to Knoxville did many things for Stancil in his recruitment, including making him feel more as a priority.
"Absolutely. You always feel like a priority when you come to Rocky Top. I mean it's always great to be here."
He will be at a few other schools during the Spring including the University of Georgia.
"Next I'll be at Georgia and after Georgia I'll be at Miami then after Miami I'll be at Penn State."
