2027 4-Star OT Princeton Uwaifo Recaps Tennessee vs Georgia Visit
There were many visitors on campus for the Tennessee vs Georgia game, including some of the better prospects in the country. This includes one of the Tennessee Volunteers top offensive tackle targets in the 2027 class, Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo recently caught up with Vols On SI following the contest.
Here is what the talented prospect had to say.
"The Tennessee vs. Georgia game was a fun experience and a great, exciting game to watch, and it showed the best of Tennessee's passing game," said the very talented offensive tackle.
Uwaifo then jumped into talking about the Neyland Effect and how that was "unreal".
"Neyland Stadium is an unreal place to be, and the energy there is wild, especially at big games like Georgia."
The talented recruit would confirm that the Tennessee Volunteers are in a good spot even before the visit, and more so now that the visit is over.
"It keeps them high up on my list if I’m being honest, it just solidifies what I always knew about them, and the great atmosphere," said the talented prospect.
Uwaifo is open to returning. in fact, he has the visit set for the near futuire, as he is set for another game day visit.
"I plan to return for the Oklahoma game in the near future."
The talented prospect will also be seeing another game that Tennessee is involved with, as he is set to visit for another big game but one that the vols will not be the host for and will have no communication with.
"I’m planning on going up to Alabama to see them play vs Tennessee and have high hopes for the experience there."
