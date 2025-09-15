Volunteer Country

2027 4-Star OT Princeton Uwaifo Recaps Tennessee vs Georgia Visit

Princeton Uwaifo breaks down his Tennessee Volunteers visit with Vols On SI

Caleb Sisk

Princeton Uwaifo
Princeton Uwaifo / Princeton Uwaifo
In this story:

There were many visitors on campus for the Tennessee vs Georgia game, including some of the better prospects in the country. This includes one of the Tennessee Volunteers top offensive tackle targets in the 2027 class, Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo recently caught up with Vols On SI following the contest.

Here is what the talented prospect had to say.

"The Tennessee vs. Georgia game was a fun experience and a great, exciting game to watch, and it showed the best of Tennessee's passing game," said the very talented offensive tackle.

Uwaifo then jumped into talking about the Neyland Effect and how that was "unreal".

"Neyland Stadium is an unreal place to be, and the energy there is wild, especially at big games like Georgia."

The talented recruit would confirm that the Tennessee Volunteers are in a good spot even before the visit, and more so now that the visit is over.

"It keeps them high up on my list if I’m being honest, it just solidifies what I always knew about them, and the great atmosphere," said the talented prospect.

Uwaifo is open to returning. in fact, he has the visit set for the near futuire, as he is set for another game day visit.

"I plan to return for the Oklahoma game in the near future."

The talented prospect will also be seeing another game that Tennessee is involved with, as he is set to visit for another big game but one that the vols will not be the host for and will have no communication with.

"I’m planning on going up to Alabama to see them play vs Tennessee and have high hopes for the experience there."

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Recruiting