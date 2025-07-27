2027 EDGE Says Tennessee Football is Standing Out
The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting many different players in the 2027 recruiting class. They have offered many different players in the class, including Jaylen Mercer, who is one of the better EDGE rushers in the country. He attends Winton Woods High School and is rated as a four-star prospect inside the top-300 players nationally by On3/Rivals.
Mercer resides in the state of Ohio and is in the popular city of Cincinnati. He holds offers from many different programs, including the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Tennessee Volunteers, who have all made him a priority at this time. However, in a recent interview with Vols On SI, Mercer detailed the schools that have started to stand out to him at this time in his recruitment.
"Right now, a few schools that are standing out to me are Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, and Indiana. Each program has shown strong interest and taken the time to build a real relationship with me. I like the energy from the coaching staff, the development plans they have in place, and the overall culture they’re building."
Mercer has yet to set a commitment date at this time, but one thing is for certain: he has the chance to finish as one of Tennessee's top targets at EDGE in the 2027 recruiting class.
