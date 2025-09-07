Volunteer Country

Game Ball: Tennessee Football's Best Offensive Performance vs ETSU

Thsi ball player played with a lot of key traits that allowed him to succeed on Saturday.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on August 30, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee volunteers did their job on Saturday as they walked away with a blowout victory, which is exactly what many anticipated them to do as they were set to play the in-state ETSU Buccaneers, Inside Neyland Stadium, which is one of the more popular stadiums, especially the Vols fans as that's the place that they call home and this was the very first game of the season following a huge win over the Syracuse orange last week in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Tennessee Volunteers showed up in this one, as they walked away with a 72-17 victory.

Multiple players stood out on the offensive side of the football, but who is the performance of the game?

Offensive Game Ball - Chris Brazzell

While this was a hard decision not to go with Star Thomas... ultimately I felt it was best to give it to Brazzell. I felt this was Brazzell's best game of his Tennessee career, and he did exactly what you would ask of him. Primarily mistake free football, which speaks for itself. He finished the game with two touchdowns and nearly 10 catches, which put him at 125 yards on the day. He was truly Mr. Reliable for the Volunteers.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football