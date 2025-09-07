Game Ball: Tennessee Football's Best Offensive Performance vs ETSU
The Tennessee volunteers did their job on Saturday as they walked away with a blowout victory, which is exactly what many anticipated them to do as they were set to play the in-state ETSU Buccaneers, Inside Neyland Stadium, which is one of the more popular stadiums, especially the Vols fans as that's the place that they call home and this was the very first game of the season following a huge win over the Syracuse orange last week in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Tennessee Volunteers showed up in this one, as they walked away with a 72-17 victory.
Multiple players stood out on the offensive side of the football, but who is the performance of the game?
Offensive Game Ball - Chris Brazzell
While this was a hard decision not to go with Star Thomas... ultimately I felt it was best to give it to Brazzell. I felt this was Brazzell's best game of his Tennessee career, and he did exactly what you would ask of him. Primarily mistake free football, which speaks for itself. He finished the game with two touchdowns and nearly 10 catches, which put him at 125 yards on the day. He was truly Mr. Reliable for the Volunteers.
