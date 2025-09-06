Caine Woods Previews Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host many different prospects to open up their home slate. This includes one of the most underrated prospects in the class. That prospect being the state of Georgia's very own Caine Woods, who is one of the leaders in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Woods attends Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia, and he is one of the better players to step foot in that program, which is the same program that was the home to current Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Vols On SI's Caleb Sisk went to watch Woods on Friday night, and the talented prospect caught up with Sisk following the game to preview his trip up to Knoxville.
”It's (the visit) going to be good. Maybe talk to a few of their guys, get put on their board. That'd be great.“
The talented prospect is hopeful to speak with the staff, but is he looking to speak with a specific coach on this visit?
”Any coach that I can try to speak to and say what I want to say to them. Just try to find one at least.“
Woods would then detail if he will be visiting any other programs following the visit to Tennessee.
I think I might go to Washington State, I think, the 20th, maybe. But none other than that, not at this time.“
What would be the main goal for him? He detailed more with Vols On SI.
"Just to try to get them to see me and get me on their board where they can notice me along with other schools.“
