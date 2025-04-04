5-Star RB Savion Hiter Visiting Tennessee Football This Weekend
Savion Hiter is set to return to Knoxville on a visit this weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to have another huge recruiting weekend with big names coming to town such as Faizon Brandon and Dre Quinn, but they weekend will be headlined by Savion Hiter who is returning to Knoxville for another visit.
Hiter is a five-star running back from Louisa County High School in the state of Virginia. the Volunteers have had success in the state of Virginia in the past, even landing Peyton lewis from Salem High School. Hiter has been rated as the best college football running back recruit in the 2026 class.
Hiter has been considered to be a Michigan and Ohio State battle, but the Vols are right there with the rivals. Tennessee is followed by the Georgia Bulldogs who are still holding their own in the race for Hiter, but have started to look other directions as well. The Vols have not exactly done that as their main and primary running back target remains to be Hiter.
The Vols will look to make a big splash while the five-star is in town while Brandon will be around him to help peer recruit.
