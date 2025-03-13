Volunteer Country

Carson Sneed Announces Colorado Visit

Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed (Nashville, Tenn.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers last summer. He'll visit the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend.

DCA's Carson Sneed (2) leads his team before their Division II-A playoff game against Tipton-Rosemark Academy at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Tennessee tight ends coach Alec Abeln wants to revitalize what a tight end looks like in Knoxville, Tennessee. Fifth-year senior Miles Kitselman helped him begin that process on the field last season and redshirt sophomore Ethan Davis continues growing into his own. Pair those stories with their recent recruiting success at the position, and Abeln is well on his way.

Abeln signed Da'Saahn Brame and Jack Van Dorselaer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Tennessee got Van Dorselaer in the boat early and flipped Brame from the Oregon Ducks, which were two signature recruiting wins for a position coach who needed them. While Abeln recruited those two as hard as anyone over the past few months, he landed a commit from 2026 Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed last summer. Sneed had been on Tennessee's radar for a while and chose the Vols over Auburn, Louisville, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

While Sneed has been firm in his commitment, he continues to look around. He wants to go through the recruiting process and announced he will visit the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. Head coach Deion Sanders and company offered Sneed on January 23 and will get him to Boulder, Colorado, for the first time on Saturday. Sneed was in Knoxville over the weekend for an unofficial visit and will likely return to campus shortly.

Sneed ranks as the No. 279 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He checks in as the No. 14 tight end in the class and caught 33 passes for 409 yards and six touchdowns during his junior campaign. Sneed measures 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds entering his senior season.

