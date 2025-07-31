Commitment Day: 5-Star Tennessee Football Target Salesi Moa Makes His Decision
The Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful to have another big addition in the class on thursday, as they hope to close the month with a bang.
THis time they will be looking to add five-star athlete and two-way star Salesi Moa. Moa is one of the better two-way players in the nation, and will be a two-way almost anywhere he goes, as the Vols are hopeful to land him and make him their third five-star in the class along with Faizon Brandon and Gabriel Osenda.
Moa will choose between the Tennessee Volunteers, the Michigan State Spartans, the Utah Utes, and more when he makes his decision.
Moa is the best player in the state of Utah and remains to be one of the better players in the nation. He will be a home run for whoever he commits to, and the Vols will hope it is them.
