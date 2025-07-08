Volunteer Country

Commitment Day: Everything You Need To Know About Brayden Rouse's Decision

Vols On SI provides everything you need to know about Brayden Rouse on commitment day.

Caleb Sisk

Brayden Rouse on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit
Brayden Rouse on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit / Brayden Rouse
In this story:

It is officially one of the most important days in the recruiting cycle for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they await the decision which is made by the talented four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse. Rouse is a very talented prospect from the Peach State, as he attends Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia.

Rouse is one of the most recruited prospects in the nation, as he will make his choice between four powerhouses, who all held a great spot in Rouse's recruitment. Those four schools include the Tennessee Volunteers, the Michigan Wolverines, the Texas Longhorns, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The conversation is turned off, the crowd has been silenced, and it is decision day. The commitment will come at 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday, as he is set to make his commitment at Kell High School. His teammate and fellow Tennessee Vol target Jowell Combay will make his decision the following day.

Rouse is the 4th ranked linebacker in the nation, which is only one spot higher than TJ White who just committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. It is also worth noting that the Vols have a commitment from Braylon Outlaw, who shut down his recruitment following a visit with the Volunteers, despite him confirming with Vols On SI in the past that he was open to visiting the Ole Miss Rebels.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting