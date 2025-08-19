Commitment Day: Tennessee 5-Star Target Savion Hiter Set to Announce College Decision
The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to make one of the biggest splashes that they can make in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as they have the chance to land their No. 1 target at the running back position.
If you are a fan of the Vols, or even someone who just simply reads about them, you know that the Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting five-star running back Savion Hiter from Mineral, Virginia, for a long time now.
He is finally set to come off the board, which is earlier than many expected, as he is set to announce his commitment later today. The commitment is set to be made between the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Every college team in his top school is pushing hard, but only one school will get the victory in this recruitment at the end of this day.
The commitment is set to be announced before noon (EDT) on Tuesday, with the weight of four whole programs on his shoulders. He has been very reserved, and hasn't spoken with the media for the past recent months, so it is safe to say that anything can happen.
