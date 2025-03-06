Dre Quinn Finalizes Tennessee Official Visit
Greater Atlanta Christian School edge rusher Dre Quinn has finalized his official schedule, which includes a trip to see the Tennessee Volunteers.
Prospects are beginning to finalize their spring and summer schedules. With most decisions coming ahead of senior seasons, spring practices and official visits become the proving ground for most universities. Greater Atlanta Christian School edge rusher Dre Quinn is the latest Tennessee target to finalize his schedule, including a stop in Knoxville.
Quinn attended one of Tennessee's Junior Day events on January 25 and was impressed with the program. He immediately gave the Volunteers a rave review and also had publicly stated he was going to officially visit Tennessee. He trimmed his recruitment to twelve schools on Thursday and locked in seven official visits. His suitors moving forward include Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, and USC.
Dre Quinn Official Visit Schedule
- Clemson - May 30
- Notre Dame - June 3
- Georgia - June 8
- Georgia Tech - June 11
- USC - June 13
- Mississippi State - June 18
- Tennessee - June 20
He attended junior days at Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee over the past two months. Quinn will also reportedly be at Clemson this weekend to take another look at the Tigers. There seems to be a lot of ground left in his recruitment, but the talented defender is quite high on Tennessee early. He logged 42 tackles, 9.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks during his junior season.
