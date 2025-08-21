GALLERY: Baylor vs. Battle Ground Academy Scrimmage
Vols on SI recently attended a scrimmage between Tennessee high school football powers Baylor High School and Battle Ground Academy, both boasting double digit future Division One players, including a pair of Tennessee football commits and several more with offers from the program.
Baylor defensive back Jamyan Theodore joins high school teammate and five-star offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda as Tennessee football commits and are in line for strong senior season for the program based out of Chattanooga.
Baylor running back David Gabriel Georges is perhaps the best running back in the entire nation for the 2027 recruiting class and has been a priority target for the coaching staff already.
Battle Ground Academy boasts several young standouts of their own with Tennessee offers including 2028 offensive tackle Koehn Dial, defensive lineman Ayden Woodruff, and receiver Max Curry in addition to 2029 receiver Maddox Porter.
Both programs have a plethora of young talent to pair with a strong existing core of veteran leadership that should be stepping into larger roles this season and should be exciting to watch.
Both teams are arguably the best teams in the state of Tennessee for their classifications and have the firepower at every level of the roster to match anyone in the state, including boasting head coaches with SEC experience in Erik Kimrey (Baylor) and Bobby Bentley (Battle Ground Academy).
Both Baylor and Battle Ground Academy should be among the top high school football programs in the state for the forseeable future and each coaching staff will look to get some momentum with a covted state championship this season.
