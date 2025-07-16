Get to Know Tennessee Football Commit Braylon Outlaw
Braylon Outlaw is one of the many commits that the Vols have landed already. He is a star on the field, but what type of person is he off the field?
Outlaw caught up with Vols On SI to detail his life outside of football.
"I would say I am a very laid-back type of person," the Vols linebacker commit stated when speaking with Vols On SI about his life outside of football.
He has a hobby that is very common to people his age.
"My hobby would be playing video games."
Outlaw has found an interest that he is looking to pursue when he is older.
"I'm interested in cars. Not just driving them, but like rebuilding them, swapping engines, etc. It's something I want to do once I'm older."
The talented prospect loves music, which is something most of us can relate with. He details his favorite genre.
"I listen to a lot of rap. My favorite artist right now would be Big Yavo."
Outlaw has a vision of what he wants to get a degree for. He explained more in detail with Vols On SI.
"I have been thinking about going into some type of business. I have not decided yet, though."
