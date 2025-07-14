Get to Know Vols 5-Star Commit Gabriel Osenda
The Tennessee Volunteers have done an excellent job when it comes to landing the best of the best in the class. They have landed many star football players, but what are they like as a person?
Five-star offensive tackle commit Gabriel Osenda recently caught up with Vols On SI to discuss the type of person he is off the football field. Here is what he had to say.
"I’m a really chill person, off the field, I enjoy spending time with family and relaxing with whatever free time I have," said the Vols five-star commit when speaking to Vols On SI about his
What does the talented prospect do in his free time away from Baylor High School football?
"I love to play basketball, it’s a great de-stresser to just pick up a ball and hoop. I also enjoy hiking and camping in the outdoors
The talented prospect also likes to unwind with watching movies.
"I like anime and I’m a big movie buff, I enjoy watching different films."
The talented prospect loves music, just like a large majority of the nation.
"I really love Christian music my favorite artist right now is Alex Jean. His songs are amazing!
The talented prospect has already started to think about what he wants to get a degree in during his time in school.
"As of right now I’m thinking about going to school for marketing."
