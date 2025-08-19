Volunteer Country

How to Watch: 5-Star RB Savion Hiter's Commitment

Here is how you can watch Savion Hiter's commitment live

Caleb Sisk

2026 running back prospect Savion Hiter during a recruiting visit to the University of Tennessee
2026 running back prospect Savion Hiter during a recruiting visit to the University of Tennessee / University of Tennessee Athletic Association
The Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful that they can land one of the better players in the nation, as their prized running back target is set to come off the board on Tuesday. The Vols target being Savion Hiter out of the state of Virginia, who is set to have Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, and Ohio State hats on the table.

Fans will have the chance to watch the commitment live, as he is set to announce his commitment live on stream. For the fans that have yet to find out how to watch this commitment, we have you covered.

More information is below.

How to Watch: 5-Star RB Savion Hiter's Commitment

When: Tuesday, August 19th, 2025
Where: Louisa County High School|
Time: 11:15 AM EDT
Schools: Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State
Stream Option 1: Rivals YouTube Page
Stream Option 2: Savions Hiter's Instagram (Sav5.k)

Vols On SI will have you covered the moment the decision is made public.

