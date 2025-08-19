How to Watch: 5-Star RB Savion Hiter's Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful that they can land one of the better players in the nation, as their prized running back target is set to come off the board on Tuesday. The Vols target being Savion Hiter out of the state of Virginia, who is set to have Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, and Ohio State hats on the table.
Fans will have the chance to watch the commitment live, as he is set to announce his commitment live on stream. For the fans that have yet to find out how to watch this commitment, we have you covered.
More information is below.
How to Watch: 5-Star RB Savion Hiter's Commitment
When: Tuesday, August 19th, 2025
Where: Louisa County High School|
Time: 11:15 AM EDT
Schools: Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State
Stream Option 1: Rivals YouTube Page
Stream Option 2: Savions Hiter's Instagram (Sav5.k)
Vols On SI will have you covered the moment the decision is made public.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters