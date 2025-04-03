Volunteer Country

In-State Dion Edwards "Tennessee is #1 Right Now" Following Tennessee Football Visit

Tyner Academy athlete Antonio "Dion" Edwards confirms Tennessee is on the poll following his Spring Football visit

Tennessee hosted one of the top 2028 recruits in the nation after a successful first season with Tyner Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Dion Edwards is one of the top players in the country after he had a successful first season. He holds offers from many programs including Virginia Tech and Tennessee. Following the athlete's visit, he caught up with Vols On SI.

"I mean it went good, I got to see the new renovations they got. It's pretty cool to be honest," Edwards said.

Many things stood out on his visit, but one thing in specific caught his eye the most he tells Vols On SI.

"Just the way they compete. That's the biggest thing really them competing."

Edwards had great things to say about the Vols head coach after his visit detailing the way he feeds off his team and confirms that it stands out to him.

"Coach Heupel stood out because at the end of the day, it's Coach Heupel. His attitude and the way he carries himself feeds off the whole team."

The Vols continue to make a statement in his recruitment early as they are the poll leader up to this point.

"Tennessee has done enough. They are No. 1 right now."

He will be back on avisit as he loves coming to Tennessee he tells Vols On SI.

"I love coming to Tennessee so I'm always looking forward to coming back here."

What would the Vols be getting out of Edwards? He tells fans what to expect if the Vols land his commitment down the road.

"They would be getting a dawg and ball hawk. Just an athlete who is willing to do what it takes to win."

