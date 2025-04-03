In-State Dion Edwards "Tennessee is #1 Right Now" Following Tennessee Football Visit

Had a great experience at the UA Next camp today! Went up against some very tough competition today!@cmainor15 @CoachDame_Sutt @JBowens423 @coach_mcnealy35 @CoachTManes @Coach_Bohannon_ @ColemanMinnis @Dale_Dowden @adamgorney @shaynep_media @SeanW_247Sports @beyond_grind pic.twitter.com/372Dj5KiKF