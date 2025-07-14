LOOK: Pictures From Brayden Rouse's Commitment to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers landed one of their best prospects in the 2026 class last week when they landed the commitment of a Kell High School football star. That star being Brayden Rouse. The former tight end recruit turned linebacker is a top-four linebacker in the country, and announced his commitment over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and the Texas Longhorns.
Luckily for fans, this moment was captured by many great photographers and the media. A friend of Vols On SI, Drevion Kilgore, aka CreateWithDre, was the primary photographer from the event. He had great pictures that fans will be excited to see as the Vols commit announced his verbal commitment over many schools, including one of their biggest rivals.
You can follow CreateWithDre by clicking HERE, as we encourage those who like his pictures to follow him.
