Savion Hiter Commits to Michigan - What's Next for Tennessee?
Savion Hiter has committed to Michigan, so what's next for Tennessee?
The Tennessee Volunteers received some unfortunate news on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as five-star running back Savion Hiter announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. So now that the nation's top running back is off the board, what's next for the Tennessee Volunteers?
For now, it seems like there is a not a clear option for Tennessee to pinpoint in the 2026 recruiting class. It could very well end up being a class that the Volunteers punt on at running back, and it would kind of make sense considering what the room currently looks like. Peyton Lewis is a true sophomore and DeSean Bishop is a redshirt freshman.
Tennessee certainly likes their running back room right now, but if there were a name to keep an eye on in the class, it would be Amari Lattimer. He's currently committed to Wisconsin, but multiple schools have been trying to pry him away from the Badgers before signing day rolls around. But as mentioned before, the Volunteers could just choose to go quietly this class.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters