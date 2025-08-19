Savion Hiter Commits to Michigan - What's Next for Tennessee?

Volunteer Country

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Savion Hiter has committed to Michigan, so what's next for Tennessee?

The Tennessee Volunteers received some unfortunate news on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as five-star running back Savion Hiter announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. So now that the nation's top running back is off the board, what's next for the Tennessee Volunteers?

For now, it seems like there is a not a clear option for Tennessee to pinpoint in the 2026 recruiting class. It could very well end up being a class that the Volunteers punt on at running back, and it would kind of make sense considering what the room currently looks like. Peyton Lewis is a true sophomore and DeSean Bishop is a redshirt freshman.

Tennessee certainly likes their running back room right now, but if there were a name to keep an eye on in the class, it would be Amari Lattimer. He's currently committed to Wisconsin, but multiple schools have been trying to pry him away from the Badgers before signing day rolls around. But as mentioned before, the Volunteers could just choose to go quietly this class.

Jonathan Williams
