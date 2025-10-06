Sean Tatum Talks Latest in Tennessee Football Recruitment
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the recruiting world, as they have been able to land multiple different high caliber players in the 2026 class, and they are now looking to land the best of the best in the 2027 recruiting class as well.
One of the players they have been targeting is Sean Tatum. Tatum is an offensive lineman from the state of Florida. He is ranked as the 112th best player in the nation, the 4th best interior offensive lineman, and the 10th best player in the state of Florida.
Tatum recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
"I think it’s going great," said the 2027 offensive lineman when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers recruitment.
There are multiple coaches who have been recruiting the talented prospect. This includes his position coach Glen Elarbee.
"I’m hearing from Coach Cruse and Coach Elarbee, and we always just catch up on things and talk about how the o-line did every game."
Will Tatum be visiting the Tennessee Volunteers? He details his visit plans for the Tennessee Volunteers schedule.
"I plan on going to the Oklahoma game."
Does Tatum feel like a priority at this time?
"Yes, definitely, we talk every week."
There are multiple different teams that have started to stand out at this time for the talented offensive lineman. He named the schools that are doing the best right now, as anything can change per usual.
"Right now, it’s Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State, FSU, and Florida. Tennessee is definitely one of my top schools; they have been for a while."
