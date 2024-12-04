Signing Day: Brenden Anes Signs with Tennessee Football
Brenden Anes signs with Tennessee. The former Wisconsin commit was committed to the Vols before signing on Wednesday.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school. linebacker position.
This signature comes from Brenden Anes who has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. Anes attends Page High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Anes is a three-star linebacker that ranks as high as 46th at the linebacker position. He is a 6-foot-2 205-pound frame.
He committed on Halloween to the Vols as he flipped from the Wisconsin Badgers. He was locked in with Tennessee and enthusiastic to play in front of Tennessee fans inside Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports