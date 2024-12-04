Signing Day: Brenden Anes Signs with Tennessee Football

Volunteer Country

Brenden Anes signs with Tennessee. The former Wisconsin commit was committed to the Vols before signing on Wednesday.

Caleb Sisk

CLASS 5A: Brenden Anes, Page High - Here, Anes, a linebacker that was selected for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, poses for a portrait in Nashville on July 9, 2024.
CLASS 5A: Brenden Anes, Page High - Here, Anes, a linebacker that was selected for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, poses for a portrait in Nashville on July 9, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This signature comes from Brenden Anes who has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. Anes attends Page High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Anes is a three-star linebacker that ranks as high as 46th at the linebacker position. He is a 6-foot-2 205-pound frame.

He committed on Halloween to the Vols as he flipped from the Wisconsin Badgers. He was locked in with Tennessee and enthusiastic to play in front of Tennessee fans inside Neyland Stadium.

