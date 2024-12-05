Volunteer Country

Signing Day: David Sanders Jr Signs with Tennessee Football

David Sanders Jr. has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was already committed to Tennessee before signing on Thursday.

David Sanders Jr. has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. Despite a big push from the Ohio State Buckeyes, he remains loyal to his pledge to join the Vols.

Sanders is a five-star offensive tackle from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He committed to the Vols on August 17th, 2024, and has finally put pen to paper and given the Vols his signature.

He initially committed to the Vols over the Cornhuskers and the Buckeyes.

He is rated as the 4th best prospect in the country.

