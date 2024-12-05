Signing Day: David Sanders Jr Signs with Tennessee Football
David Sanders Jr. has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was already committed to Tennessee before signing on Thursday.
In this story:
David Sanders Jr. has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was already committed to Tennessee before signing on Thursday.
David Sanders Jr. has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. Despite a big push from the Ohio State Buckeyes, he remains loyal to his pledge to join the Vols.
Sanders is a five-star offensive tackle from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He committed to the Vols on August 17th, 2024, and has finally put pen to paper and given the Vols his signature.
He initially committed to the Vols over the Cornhuskers and the Buckeyes.
He is rated as the 4th best prospect in the country.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published