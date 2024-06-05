Tennessee Among Early Favorites For Kendre Harrison
2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison (Reidsville, N.C.) is high on a litany of major programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Reidsville High School tight end Kendre Harrison is one of the most interesting prospects in the country, regardless of class. The No. 1 tight end in America doubles as a star on the basketball court and has major offers in both. He's in the early stages of his process but already has a list of favorites standing out to him.
Harrison ranks as the No. 6 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He logged 62 receptions for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore season on the gridiron; he also averaged 19.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game on the basketball court. Reidsville won state championships in both sports, indicating how important Harrison was to the school in each.
The Tennessee Volunteers are an early contender for his services. They have a strong football and basketball program, a strong pitch to Harrison who intends to play both in college. Furthermore, he has strong familiarity with the Vols and the city of Knoxville, as he grew up playing in AAU tournaments around the area. He's developed a good relationship with tight ends coach Alec Abeln during his process, and Tennessee should be in this one for the long haul.
