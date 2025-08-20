Volunteer Country

Tennessee Cracks the Top 10 for Blue Chip 2027 EDGE

Tennessee has been included in the top 10





The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting the class of 2027 heavily, as many of their 2026 targets have already committed. The Vols have hopes of bringing the best of the best in, and they are off to a great start, as they are involved in many of the best players recruitment.

The Vols were included in a top 10, as the Tennessee Volunteers made the top 10 for James "Jroc" Pace. Pace is an EDGE in the 2027 class, and one of the better players in the nation. He is a Blue Chip four-star, and the schools that he listed in his top school explain why this is the case.

The schools in his top 10 include the Tennessee Vols, Maryland Terrapins, South Carolina Gamecocks, Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oregon Ducks, and Georgia Bulldogs.

The Vols will hope to get Pace to campus soon for a visit.

