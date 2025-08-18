Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football 5-Star Target Savion Hiter is One Day Away From College Commitment

Savion Hiter set to announce his commitment on Tuesday between four top programs.

Caleb Sisk

Savion Hiter on his official visit
Savion Hiter on his official visit / Savion Hiter
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting many players for a long time, but one could argue that the player they have had on their recruiting board the longest is Savion Hiter.

Hiter is one of the better players in the nation, and is the No. 1 running back in the country. He is also among the top-10 in the national rankings for the class of 2026.

He is finally set to come off the board, as he announces his commitment on Tuesday. The commitment will come down to four programs, but many believe that the Vols are in one of the better spots among the group of schools. They will be battling the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Georgia Bulldogs for the talented running back from Virginia.

The Vols have yet to land a running back commit in the 2026 class, as they have hopes that this will change come Tuesday. This battle will be a close one, but one thing for certain is someone will be getting their No. 1 guy and the overall No. 1 guy at the running back position in the 2026 class come Tuesday.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Recruiting