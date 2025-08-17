Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Commit Darryl Rivers Details the Latest in his Recruitment

Darryl Rivers talks Tennessee football commitment and more following a huge win on Saturday.

McEachern High School star and Tennessee Volunteers commit Darryl Rivers following his season opener in the 2025 season
The Tennessee Volunteers have many different commits at this time in the 2026 cycle. One of the commits that they landed in the summer months was McEachern defensive lineman Darryl Rivers. Rivers committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over many other schools, and just played his first regulated game following his commitment.

Rivers helped lead his McEachern team to a huge win over Walton High School in the Saturday edition of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, which was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Following the game, the Tennessee Volunteers commit caught up with Vols On SI to provide the latest in his recruitment.

“They are my dream school. I’m coming home. They also talk to me every day.”

He would then detail which relationship he has started to build the most with.

“Coach (Rodney) Garner man. That’s my dawg. Sometimes I talk to Coach (Josh) Heupel. That’s pretty much it. Really talk to Coach Garner.”

He detailed what he was told entering this season.

“I had to prove that I was something, you know? I have a lot of odds against me. I am showing that I can play anywhere.”

Was committing prior to the season a relief for the McEachern star?

“I would definitely say it was a relief for me to commit before this season.”

The talented prospect is hopeful to visit the Tennessee Volunteers, as the staff told him they would love to have him on campus.

“They told me to come down whenever I want. I definitely plan on coming down. Right now I’m looking at the Georgia game.”

