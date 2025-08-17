Tennessee Football Commit Darryl Rivers Details the Latest in his Recruitment
The Tennessee Volunteers have many different commits at this time in the 2026 cycle. One of the commits that they landed in the summer months was McEachern defensive lineman Darryl Rivers. Rivers committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over many other schools, and just played his first regulated game following his commitment.
Rivers helped lead his McEachern team to a huge win over Walton High School in the Saturday edition of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, which was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Following the game, the Tennessee Volunteers commit caught up with Vols On SI to provide the latest in his recruitment.
“They are my dream school. I’m coming home. They also talk to me every day.”
He would then detail which relationship he has started to build the most with.
“Coach (Rodney) Garner man. That’s my dawg. Sometimes I talk to Coach (Josh) Heupel. That’s pretty much it. Really talk to Coach Garner.”
He detailed what he was told entering this season.
“I had to prove that I was something, you know? I have a lot of odds against me. I am showing that I can play anywhere.”
Was committing prior to the season a relief for the McEachern star?
“I would definitely say it was a relief for me to commit before this season.”
The talented prospect is hopeful to visit the Tennessee Volunteers, as the staff told him they would love to have him on campus.
“They told me to come down whenever I want. I definitely plan on coming down. Right now I’m looking at the Georgia game.”
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters