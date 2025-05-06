Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Commit Faizon Brandon Inks New Trading Card Deal

The Tennessee Volunteers top commit recently signed a deal that will have many Tennessee fans on their feet.

Faizon Brandon taking pictures in his Grimsley High School football jersey
The Tennessee Volunteers have been building their 2026 recruiting class from the ground with a key piece to the puzzle being Faizon Brandon. Brandon is a five-star QB who ranks as high as the No. 1 player in the country, at the QB position, and in the state of North Carolina.

Brandon attends Grimsley High School and has been one of the most elite players in the nation since he began his high school career.

Brandon recently picked up a new NIL deal when he signed a deal with Leaf Trading Cards. The company posted the news as the five-star QB showed off a card that had the term "Rocky Top" on it. Brandon is expected to be a competitor for the starting QB job when he hits campus as he will likely battle Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre for the role.

