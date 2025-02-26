Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Commit Faizon Brandon Unexpectedly Falls In Newest Rankings

Tennessee Vols five-star QB Faizon Brandon unexpectedly falls in the newest recruiting rankings.

Tennessee Vols five-star QB Faizon Brandon unexpectedly falls in the newest recruiting rankings.

Tennessee fans made their presence felt on Twitter/X on Tuesday when they heard the news regarding Faizon Brandon and his ranking.

The Tennessee commit who was previously a five-star on all sites has dropped in the ON3 rankings and has fallen so far that he is no longer a five-star. Brandon fell from the No. 1 QB to the No. 3 QB as well.

Brandon is still rated as a five-star on 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN being ranked as high as No. 1 overall.

Brandon has been committed to the Vols since August 3rd, 2024, and has been the highest-rated commit. Since joining the Vols recruiting class, he has helped Tennessee gain commitments from many stars including four-star Carson Sneed, and four-star Tyreek King.

This seems to be a typical trend when a player is committed to Tennessee, fans believe. They’ve made their disappointment known publicly and things seem to continue to head this way. Brandon has given no reason for anyone to drop his ranking as he has also been a top player in the off-season circuit, winning MVP at multiple camps.

