Tyreek King Receives Lofty Comparison From Recruiting Analyst
Knoxville Catholic High School wide receiver Tyreek King (Knoxville, Tenn.) is a long-time commit of the Tennessee Volunteers. His stock continues to rise after a productive junior campaign.
The Tennessee Volunteers continue to take big swings on the recruiting trail at the wide receiver position. In 2026, they were heavily involved with elite LSU commit Tristen Keys and likely will continue to be. The Vols brought several other top prospects at the position to campus and extensively evaluated the board.
They'll likely keep working to add another wideout to this recruiting class, but they already have early pledges from William Amos High School's Tyran Evans and Knoxville Catholic's Tyreek King. Both have fans across the industry, but King specifically has garnered a lot of attention this offseason. He added offers from Florida State, Maryland, and USC this offseason and recently committed to the Under Armour All-American Game.
King currently ranks as the No. 122 prospect in the country and the No. 19 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Rivals Network has an outlier ranking on him, touting King as the No. 32 prospect overall and the No. 1 slot wide receiver in America. Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney offered his opinion of what King's commitment means long-term for the Volunteers.
"The Vols only have two receivers committed but Tyreek King continues to prove he’s one of the best receivers in this class and if things continue on that upward trajectory, [Faizon] Brandon and King could form a dynamic five-star duo in Knoxville," Gorney wrote. "King, a four-star from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, impressed again at a recent camp where he showed off such a high level of athleticism and dynamic ability with the ball in his hands."
Gorney continued his praise for King by comparing him to a current NFL Pro Bowler. "Oftentimes, we fall in love with these big outside receivers but slots like King, who are so difficult to defend in the open space are killing it at all levels of football. King reminds us of Jaylen Waddle at the same stage."
Obviously, Jaylen Waddle is a lofty comparison for any wide receiver prospect, as he currently stars for the Miami Dolphins as one of the top slot wide receivers in the league. However, it highlights King's potential with the football in his hands, something that marries well into Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's offense.
King finished his junior season with 49 receptions for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement