Tennessee Football Miss On Wide Receiver Target
The Tennessee Volunteers had many recruits on campus during the official visit season. This includes many flip targets who decided to give the Tennessee Volunteers one last look before making a final decision. One of their flip targets announced Monday night that he will be shutting his recruitment down.
That recruit is four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart. Stewart is a Texas commit who has been committed for a long time. He visited many school, including SMU and Tennessee before shutting down his recruitmeng.
Stewart would've been a huge pickup for the Tennessee Volunteers as
247Sports' Gabe Brooks shared an honest evaluation on the talented prospect that the Vols will be missing out on.
"Playmaker at receiver who assembled a breakout sophomore season facing strong competition vs. big-school programs in Houston metro. Size yet to be third party-verified, but looks and plays like a slot on tape. Plays fast and should get faster. Displays above average initial acceleration accompanied by good top-end speed, perhaps further along in the latter than the former. Recorded encouraging sophomore track times of an 11.10 100 and 22.24 200. Vertical field stretcher along the boundary and from the slot. Capable run-after-catch threat thanks to speed and suddenness in one-cut ability. Dangerous screen and jet option. Type of weapon you could motion into/out of the backfield and get creative. Projects as a P4/high-major receiver with developmental upside given early speed markers and on-field context."
