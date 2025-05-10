Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football RB Target Jonaz Walton Predicted to Land with Notre Dame

Jonaz Walton will commit to a school next week. Will it be Tennessee?

Caleb Sisk

Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee.
Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. / Photo courtesy of Jonaz Walton
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have a running back target who is set to commit to a school next week. That running back target is Jonaz Walton from Central High School in the state of Georgia.

Walton is a four-star recruit who has been a priority target for many schools. Following his commitment date announcement of May 14th, the Central running back was crystal balled to commit to Notre Dame.

Walton is one of many running backs the Vols have had the opportunity to grow a relationship with. While it would be great for the Vols to land the talented running back, they still have options on the table if they were to swing and miss on Walton.

Anything can happen in recruiting, and the prediction only means so much.

