Tennessee Football Recruiting: Iveon Lewis Recaps "Great Time" at Tennessee
2027 WR Iveon Lewis recaps his Tennessee Volunteers visit
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many prospects on campus Saturday as part as their last Saturday Spring visit before the Orange and White game, which is less than a week away. One of the players to visit was Iveon Lewis who is from Huguenot High School. The Virginia athlete holds many offers including Indiana, Duke, Tennessee, and many more.
Following the visit, the 6-foot-2 wideout caught up with Vols On SI.
"My visit went well," Lewis said. "I had a great time watching practice, watching the coaches coach, and all the meetings I had."
The wide receiver enjoyed the presence of the coaching staff on his visit , with three coaches standing out to him on his visit.
"To be honest, all of the coaches I enjoyed like KJ Parmer, Coach Heupel, and Coach Pope. They all had great energy and personality they are definitely some coaches I can be around. Really, what stood out to me was the way they did things, like the way they coached, and I liked how they put their team in situations to see how they would respond."
The talented WR will be back for a game-day visit in the fall he confirms with Vols On SI,
"I plan on returning for a game in the fall," said the talented WR.
Lewis feels at home when he is on campus. He states that this visit did a lot for the Vols in his recruitment.
"This visit did a lot, you know, from the tour to the meeting to the coaches to the practice, tbh every time I come back it feels a little more like home."
