Tennessee Football Recruiting Target Transfers To New High School

Dre Quinn is set to join one of the top schools in Georgia.

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Kns Tennessee Purdue
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
A Tennessee Volunteers recruiting target is on the move as he announced he will be transferring to a school inside the state of Georgia.

Dre Quinn is a Georgia High School athlete who is recruited by many of the top schools in the nation, including Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee. He is from GAC High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He announced that he will be transferring to Buford High School.

Buford is one of the top schools in Georgia, as they are known for producing the best of the best, including Tennessee Volunteers freshman running back Justin Baker.

Quinn is expected to visit the Tennessee Volunteers later this month for his official visit.

