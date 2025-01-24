Tennessee Football Recruiting: Tennessee Offers All-American High School Star
Jackson Vaughn recaps his Tennessee offer with Tennessee on SI.
Tennessee has offered many recruits as of late including Jackson Vaughn who has caught the attention of many programs.
Some of these programs include Kentucky, USC, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and many more. He is a 6-foot-3 220-pound frame from Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey.
The talented recruit plays many positions however edge rusher has landed him as an FBU Freshman All-American, High School on SI All-American, and MaxPreps All-American.
Vaughn caught up with Tennessee on SI about his offer and much more.
“The offer from Tennessee is extremely special. My dad is an alum of the University of Tennessee so I’ve been closely tied to the school since I was a little kid. The football program has great traditions and there have been a lot of phenomenal athletes to put on the Orange and White uniform. I couldn’t have been more excited to receive this offer. It was a special moment for me, as well as my dad,” the son of a former Volunteer confirmed with Tennessee on SI.
As if the moment couldn’t have been more special, the talented defensive lineman landed the offer from legendary coach Rodney Garner. “I received the offer from Coach Rodney Garner. He was impressed by some of my accomplishments this year (4 sacks in the championship game, 8 total). I’ve had a lot of success as a freshman playing for an elite football program in New Jersey. The message for me was to continue working hard, don’t let up and stay hungry.”
Visiting Tennessee is absolutely in the plans for the 2028 standout. He hasn’t set a date but there are multiple opportunities for him to visit. “I’d love to visit Rocky Top this spring. Maybe go down to Knoxville for spring practice or game. I definitely want to make it to a game next fall. I’ve been to a couple of games at Neyland Stadium when I was younger. That place is pretty electric on Saturdays. There’s very few places like it!”
Vaughn reflects on his offers with Tennessee on SI as he holds a total of 25 D1 schools that have sent him an offer.
“I currently have 24 offers and I’m truly thankful for each and every offer that I’ve received. There are several schools that stand out to me, but when choosing a school the most important factor for me is selecting a place where the coaches and staff are really committed to me being there. Outside of that, I’m looking at whether a school is the right cultural fit, having the opportunity to play early is another motivating factor and I want to ensure that wherever I choose to go to school, the institution has both strong academics and athletics. I don’t want one, without the other.”
