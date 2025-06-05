Tennessee Football Set To Host First OV Weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host their first official visit weekend of the off-season. This will be one of the smaller weekends, but that doesn't mean anything when many of their top targets, including their top remaining offensive lineman target, will be in attendance and on campus.
The Vols will host seven recruits (list from and according to 247Sports), as the Vols will host none of their current commits on their official visit.
The visit weekend will be headlined by Darius Gray. Gray is an offensive line target for the Vols who currently ranks as a five-star. Many schools have been making a push for Gray, but the Vols remain a top school in his recruitment. He is one of their top targets in the class, as well as their top remaining offensive lineman target on the board for many reasons. The Vols have been making headlines for him since last year, and have remained heavy in contact since.
The Vols will also host in-state athlete Joel Wyatt from Bell Buckle, Tennessee. The Vols are in the running for him as they look to fight off many feisty schools, including the in-state Vanderbilt Commodores, who will look to add one of the better in-state prospects.
The Vols will also host Kedric Golston, Edward Baker, KJ McClain, Keysaun Eleazar, and Luke Thompson.
