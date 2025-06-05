Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Set To Host First OV Weekend

The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to host seven targets on campus

Josh Heupel exits the field after winning a game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Amidst the chaos of the field storming I realized I could get in the line of Heupel coming off the field. It's hard to get a coach shot during a field storming so I was glad to be in the right place at the right time.)
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host their first official visit weekend of the off-season. This will be one of the smaller weekends, but that doesn't mean anything when many of their top targets, including their top remaining offensive lineman target, will be in attendance and on campus.

The Vols will host seven recruits (list from and according to 247Sports), as the Vols will host none of their current commits on their official visit.

The visit weekend will be headlined by Darius Gray. Gray is an offensive line target for the Vols who currently ranks as a five-star. Many schools have been making a push for Gray, but the Vols remain a top school in his recruitment. He is one of their top targets in the class, as well as their top remaining offensive lineman target on the board for many reasons. The Vols have been making headlines for him since last year, and have remained heavy in contact since.

Darius Gray
St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. / Photo courtesy of Darius Gray

The Vols will also host in-state athlete Joel Wyatt from Bell Buckle, Tennessee. The Vols are in the running for him as they look to fight off many feisty schools, including the in-state Vanderbilt Commodores, who will look to add one of the better in-state prospects.

The Vols will also host Kedric Golston, Edward Baker, KJ McClain, Keysaun Eleazar, and Luke Thompson.

