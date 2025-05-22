Tennessee Football Target Adryan Cole Talks Vols and More
Tennessee football target and Pace Academy safety standout Adryan Cole talks Tennessee Vols recruitment and more.
The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to make a huge impact on the recruiting trail in the 2027 class. The Vols have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 class, however, they have already started to identify their top targets.
On that list, you can bet that Adryan Cole is near the top for defensive backs. Cole is a four-star safety from Pace Academy High School, which is the same high school as Jordan Burns. Cole recently caught up with Vols On SI.
Cole detailed which Tennessee coaches are making a difference and catching his eye early in the recruiting cycle.
"I’d say Coach Banks and Coach Willie are the two making the biggest impact on me right now. Coach Banks, being the defensive coordinator, really sets the tone. Coach Willie has also stood out because of the way he connects. He’s been around the game a long time, and you can feel that experience when you talk to him. He really emphasizes technique, discipline, and being a student of the game. He doesn’t just recruit, he teaches," the Pace Academy safety stated.
Cole shared his honest opinion on Tennessee in his recruitment. He explains how they aren't at the top of his list, but he is still intrigued by them.
"Right now, I’d say Tennessee is definitely a school I’m keeping my eye on. They might not be at the very top of my list just yet, but they’re in the mix for sure. What keeps them in that conversation is the coaching staff, especially Coach Banks and Coach Willie, and the direction the program is heading."
Cole is looking at taking a visit to visiting Tennessee very soon. On that visit, he has many things he wants to see. This includes the way practice goes, how the DBs are coached, and plenty more.
"Yeah, I’m looking at making a visit sometime soon, but it’s definitely something I want to do. When I get up there, I really want to see what that culture and vibe are like in the locker room and on the field. I want to get a feel for the energy at practice, how the DBs are being coached, and how I could see myself fitting into that environment. I’m also looking at academics, the support systems off the field, and just how it feels being on campus," Cole stated.
