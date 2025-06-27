Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lands HUGE Defensive Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed a huge commitment on the defensive side of the ball.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Football Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks answering questions during at Media Day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Kns Tennessee Football Media Day
Tennessee Football Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks answering questions during at Media Day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Kns Tennessee Football Media Day / Saul Young/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Tennessee has landed a huge commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. The Volunteers went out and added an EDGE from the state of Virginia, as Kedric Golston announced he would be committing to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Golston is a four-star EDGE from the state of Virginia as he current attends Stone Bridge High School. The prospect committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Golston is the third EDGE to commit to the Tennessee Volunteers, as he follows behind in-state four-star Zach Groves and CJ Edwards from New Jersey. EDGE is a position that the Vols typically recruit well, as they are in the picture with many more talented guys at the position. They could almost mark the EDGE position out for the remainder of the class, as three EDGE rushers in the class is plenty!

Tennessee will be hopeful to land another big-time commitment later today, with Edward Baker making his college decision this afternoon.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting