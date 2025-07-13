Tennessee Makes The Cut For Four Star OL Kamari Blair Who Is Set To Announce His Decision On July 16th
He will choose Between Tennessee, South Carolina and Ole Miss. It will be a battle between SEC foes. He is set to announce on Wednesday night at 6:00 pm. Kamari Blair is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2026 class. He is ranked as a top 35 offensive tackle in every ranking except Rivals.
According to 247Sports Composite, Blair is a four-star prospect, the No. 9 player in Tennessee, the No. 24 OT, and the No. 290 player nationally.
Tennessee was late to the party for Blair. Blair was officially offered by Tennessee on May 13th and took an unofficial visit to Knoxville on May 24th. After the unofficial visit, the Vols remained in the race and were able to set up an official in late June. The Vols hosted Blair for an official visit on June 20th and was one of the last programs to see him before the dead period kicked off.
With his 6’6 and 280 frame, he is a physical and competitive presence on the offensive line. When you roll his Hudl tape, you see he is a finisher of blocks, completely negating defensive linemen from the play and making sure they end up on the ground. He is also agile at getting to the second level of the defense to create holes for his running backs and a force they can run behind to get space in the open field. He is often used as a pull run blocker for his high school football team Kirkland because of how quickly he can hit the next level. Blair finished his junior campaign with 60 pancake blocks.
The Volunteers have already put together an impressive offensive class for 2026 with five-star Gabriel Osenda already committed. The Volunteers landed four-star J.B. Shabazz giving the Vols two bookend tackles for the future. Adding Blair would ensure the Volunteers would be set for years to come with imposing, physical, agile, and forceful linemen who will make sure defenders don’t get to the quarterback.
Can the Vols add to a successful past couple of weeks and add another blue-chip prospect to the roster for the 2026 class?
