Tennessee Target Derrick Baker Sets Possible Commitment Timeline
The Tennessee Volunteers have recruited the QB position hard over the years, as they have landed many of the best QBs in their respective class. This is a position they value and cherish a ton. The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land the best of the best, as well as recruiting the best of the best.
One of their current QB targets on the board is at a high school in Georgia, as they are recruiting Milton High School QB Derrick Baker. Baker is a four-star (247Sports Composite) QB who is destined for a huge season with the Peach State program.
He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his thoughts on the Tennessee Volunteers and more.
"Tennessee is a great program, had some ups and downs, but has some great coaches to pick them back up," the Tennessee Volunteers target stated when speaking to Vols On SI.
There are many different coaches that has been recruiting him since the lifted deadline. However, on coach has been the primary coach in his recruitment.
"I’ve heard from different coaches since the deadline hit. Coach Halzle and I have been able to talk some."
Will the talented Peach State QB be on his way to Knoxville for a visit?
"I will probably be going to a game or two this year, but nothing is set in stone yet."
He detailed what is next for him while providing a commitment timeline.
"Currently, I am focusing on the season. I have some colleges in mind that I’ve already built a great relationship with coaches and like the place. For commitment, I’m thinking of either the end of this football season or the senior year."
