Tennessee Vols 2027 WR Target Trey Haralson Details His Latest Recruiting Updates
The Tennessee Volunteers targeted many players thus far in the off-season, including one of the better wide receivers in the 2027 class when it comes to the state of Texas. This is a state that the Vols look to win some major recruiting battles out of, and have been recruiting heavily in the class of 2027.
The player they have been targeting is Trey Haralson. Haralson is looking to make a decision sooner rather than later despite not having the date or timeline in mind. He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
"I love the consistency Tennessee has that’s what really stands out to me," the Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver target stated when speaking to Vols On SI.
The talented prospect would then go into detail about which coaches he is hearing from.
I’m really glad to hear from Coach Pope and Coach Cruz from Tennessee. They are always good people to talk to, and they make your day just brighten up.
The wide receiver from the state of Texas has been asked by many programs to take a visit. Does he have any visit plans for the Tennessee Volunteers?
"Not yet, I'm still trying to plan everything out, it’s going to be hard to get to any college with us playing on Fridays".
What are the latest updates in his recruitment as of now?
"Nothing has been going on lately everything has been surprisingly quiet."
The talented prospect is eyeing a decision next, but what will be the keys to winning this recruitment?
"Something that’s next for me it’s to make my choice on what college I go to by seeing what school best fits me academically and a team that uses the wide receiver and a variety of ways in the offense that will be my top choice for me to look into a college."
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters