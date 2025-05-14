Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Commit Gabriel Osenda Is Now a 5-Star

Tennessee Volunteers commit and Baylor High School standout offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda is now ranked as a five-star

Caleb Sisk

The Tennessee Volunteers now have another five-star in their 2026 recruiting class as Gabriel Osenda joins Faizon Brandon as the two commits who are five-star commits to Tennessee on 247Sports.

Osenda made the jump up to 19 as he is one of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the class. He has been ranked as high as a four-star in the past and has even been rated as a three-star. The Baylor offensive tackle is expected to be a big-time player for the Vols down the road, as he has the potential to play early in his career.

