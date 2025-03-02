Tennessee Volunteers Football Target Sets Commitment Date
2026 Jaziel Hart officially sets his commitment date.
Tennessee has been targeting many of the nation’s top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
One of the top targets for the Vols in this class has been Jaziel Hart. Hart is a three-star cornerback from North Cross High School in Roanoke, Virginia. He holds many offers and has started to schedule official visits.
One of the schools to gain an official visit date for the three-star is the Tennessee Volunteers. Hart is set to visit the Vols on June 13th and will stay through June 15th.
Hart spoke with Tennessee on SI following his announcement.
“I am looking forward to getting close with some of the guys and getting on the waters in Tennessee as well as building a relationship with the coaches,” Hart said to Tennessee on SI.
Hart already has connections to two of the Tennessee coaches.
“I have the best connections with Coach Taver Johnson and Danny O’Rourke, because they call me often. Coach O’Rourke sends me motivational quotes every day.”
Tennessee is interesting for many reasons, one reason being more specific for the Virginia athlete. “It makes them interesting because they have one of my guys Peyton Lewis there as well.”
Hart has a commitment date set that he shared with Tennessee on SI. He will be committing just a couple of weeks after his Volunteers OV.
“I’m probably committing on July 3.”
