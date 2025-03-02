Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Football Target Sets Commitment Date

2026 Jaziel Hart officially sets his commitment date.

Caleb Sisk

Jaziel Hart in his North Cross uniform
Jaziel Hart in his North Cross uniform / Jaziel Hart’s Instagram
In this story:

2026 Jaziel Hart officially sets his commitment date.

Tennessee has been targeting many of the nation’s top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

One of the top targets for the Vols in this class has been Jaziel Hart. Hart is a three-star cornerback from North Cross High School in Roanoke, Virginia. He holds many offers and has started to schedule official visits.

One of the schools to gain an official visit date for the three-star is the Tennessee Volunteers. Hart is set to visit the Vols on June 13th and will stay through June 15th.

Hart spoke with Tennessee on SI following his announcement.

“I am looking forward to getting close with some of the guys and getting on the waters in Tennessee as well as building a relationship with the coaches,” Hart said to Tennessee on SI.

Hart already has connections to two of the Tennessee coaches.

“I have the best connections with Coach Taver Johnson and Danny O’Rourke, because they call me often. Coach  O’Rourke sends me motivational quotes every day.”

Tennessee is interesting for many reasons, one reason being more specific for the Virginia athlete. “It makes them interesting because they have one of my guys Peyton Lewis there as well.” 

Hart has a commitment date set that he shared with Tennessee on SI. He will be committing just a couple of weeks after his Volunteers OV.

“I’m probably committing on July 3.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting