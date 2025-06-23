Tennessee Volunteers Recruiting Update - Where are the Commits?
A look at Tennessee's 2026 recruiting class and trying to explain why they aren't getting commits.
The end of June is quickly approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers currently sit with nine total commits in the 2026 class. Typically, June and July are big months for programs as players are taking official visits and making their decisions known, but it has been rather quiet for the Volunteers.
For context, Tennessee has picked up just two commitments since the start of June. Safety Luke Thompson committed a little over a week ago and safety KJ McClain committed just a few days before that. Meanwhile, other SEC programs are on the verge of having their classes completely wrapped up.
Texas A&M has 19 commits, Georgia has 19 commits, Arkansas has 22, Texas has 15 and Mississippi State has 23. In fact, there are only four SEC programs with fewer commits than Tennessee: South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Alabama.
It seems especially odd when you consider the fact that Tennessee has a commitment from five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. Once a program has found its quarterback in a class, other dominos typically start to fall, but Brandon has been committed since August of last year.
That's not to say Tennessee hasn't been working on big moves. They have been in full pursuit of trying to flip wide receiver Tristen Keys from LSU, running back Savion Hiter was recently on campus this past weekend and Brayden Rouse, a top-100 linebacker, has been on campus multiple times since the start of May.
Regardless, it does seem a bit strange that there has been a lack of action on the recruiting trail this month for Tennessee. There is still time before early national signing day for Tennessee to rack up commitments, but having only nine at this point in the year is not on brand for the Volunteers.
