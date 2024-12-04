Timothy Merritt Flips Commitment To Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee flips three-star safety Timothy Merritt from Miami Hurricanes. Tennessee continues to add to their dominant in the 2025 class.
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed their newest 2025 class addition thanks to a flip from a Florida based school. That school being Miami. The Miami Hurricanes safety commit Timothy Merritt is the newest to join the class.
Merritt is a three-star prospect who visited during the season before announcing it was a two-man race.
Merritt joins an already stacked defensive back class for Coach Willie Martinez. He is expected to be a big part of this class down the road for the Volunteers as the 2025 cycle wraps up and the 2026 cycle jumps in the driver's seat.
