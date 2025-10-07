Volunteer Country

Top North Carolina Prospect Talks Tennessee Football Recruitment

Jaxon Dollar details the latest in his Tennessee Volunteers recruitment

Caleb Sisk

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the main teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting the high school scene. They have multiple players interested in them, inclduoing one of the better tight ends in the 2027 recruiting class.

That prospect being Jaxon Dollar. Dollar is a prospect from the state of North Carolina. He attends East Lincoln High School and is ranked as the 58th best prospect in the nation and the 3rd best tight end in the class. He is also the best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

He caught up with Vols On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.

"Tennessee has been a little quiet in the communication department. But they've had some really big games the past few weeks, so I don't expect them to be worried about anything but getting dubs," said the talented prospect from the state of North Carolina.

He then went into detail about which coach he has been speaking with when he does speak to the staff.

"I only have met with Coach Abeln. There hasn’t been much of a message to be honest."

The prospect has been able to schedule multiple different visits. He just wrapped up a visit, and will have another visit soon.

I visited NC State this weekend. I will be at Notre Dame next weekend."

The prospect is hopeful to hear from the Tennessee Volunteers more along the way. There are many things that are worth mentioning, including the fact that he is a high four-star.

