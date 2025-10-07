Top North Carolina Prospect Talks Tennessee Football Recruitment
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the main teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting the high school scene. They have multiple players interested in them, inclduoing one of the better tight ends in the 2027 recruiting class.
That prospect being Jaxon Dollar. Dollar is a prospect from the state of North Carolina. He attends East Lincoln High School and is ranked as the 58th best prospect in the nation and the 3rd best tight end in the class. He is also the best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports.
He caught up with Vols On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
"Tennessee has been a little quiet in the communication department. But they've had some really big games the past few weeks, so I don't expect them to be worried about anything but getting dubs," said the talented prospect from the state of North Carolina.
He then went into detail about which coach he has been speaking with when he does speak to the staff.
"I only have met with Coach Abeln. There hasn’t been much of a message to be honest."
The prospect has been able to schedule multiple different visits. He just wrapped up a visit, and will have another visit soon.
I visited NC State this weekend. I will be at Notre Dame next weekend."
The prospect is hopeful to hear from the Tennessee Volunteers more along the way. There are many things that are worth mentioning, including the fact that he is a high four-star.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State