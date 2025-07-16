Volunteer Country

Vols Miss Out on Four-Star In-State Lineman

Tennessee football misses out on four-star in-state offensive tackle Kamari Blair from Kirkwood High School. Despite a June visit to Knoxville, Blair commits to South Carolina.

Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Kirkwood tackle Kamari Blair Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Kirkwood tackle Kamari Blair Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PROSPECT: Kamari Blair

PROJECTED POSITION: Offensive Tackle

VITALS: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

SCHOOL: Kirkwood High School (Clarksville, Tennessee)

Tennessee football has officially missed on one of its top in-state targets in the 2026 recruiting class.

Four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair announced his college commitment on Wednesday to South Carolina. Despite being a Tennessee native and taking an official visit to Knoxville on June 20th, Blair ultimately chose to take his talents to Carolina.

Blair, ranked No. 298 nationally and No. 25 among offensive tackles in the 247Sports Composite, had a total of 29 offers and made five official visits during his recruitment. In addition to Tennessee, Blair visited Ole Miss on June 13, South Carolina on June 6, Wisconsin on May 30, and also made a stop at Boston College.

Tennessee was seen as a serious contender, led by offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, and Blair’s summer visit gave the program a chance to lock down one of the state’s most promising linemen. But the Vols couldn’t seal the deal, losing out on a prospect with elite measurables, strong technique, and multi-year starter potential.

With two offensive tackle commits already in the fold for 2026, Tennessee isn’t empty-handed, but losing a homegrown four-star talent always stings, especially in the competitive SEC recruiting landscape.

The Vols will now look to shift their focus to remaining uncommitted targets as they aim to reinforce the offensive line for the future.

