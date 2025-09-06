Volunteer Country

WATCH: Caine Woods Delivers Unbelievable Performance Prior to Tennessee Football Visit

Take a look at the 2028 QB's performance from Friday night vs. Rabun County

Caleb Sisk

Caine Woods following Dalton vs Ridgeland during the Spring
Caine Woods following Dalton vs Ridgeland during the Spring / Caleb Sisk/@CalebSisk_

The Tennessee Volunteers are beginning their home slate when it comes to their football season of 2025 year as they are set to host ETSU, which is an in-state program that they are expected to defeat on Saturday when they kick off at 3:30 PM EDT.

Tennessee will host many different prospects in their home season opener, including one of the more intriguing names to know from the state of Georgia as they are set to host 2028 quarterback, Caine Woods, who is one of the better players in the state when it comes to being a signal caller as he is one of the players leading the state in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Woods is a Dalton, Georgia prospect with plenty of potential, as he is someone that has become one of the better players to know with his ability to sling the football. He plays for Dalton High School under head football coach Chris Prewett and offensive coordinator Patrick Carlisle. This is a new staff leading the charge, as they are still searching for their first win in one of the state of Georgia's highest-rated divisions.

Despite falling short to Rabun County on Friday night, Woods put up an unbelievable performance. Vols On SI's Caleb Sisk was in attendance to catch it on film, as the talented prospect did everything he could on a great day of high school football.

Watch the videos below.

Woods Throws His First TD of the Game

Woods Connects With Havyn Searels Deep

Change The Direction? No Problem Moving the Chains

Woods Ties The Football Game

Woods Gets His Legs Going

Woods Picks Up a Huge First Down With His Legs

Woods Breaks a Sack and Delivers on the Run

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

