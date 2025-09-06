WATCH: Caine Woods Delivers Unbelievable Performance Prior to Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are beginning their home slate when it comes to their football season of 2025 year as they are set to host ETSU, which is an in-state program that they are expected to defeat on Saturday when they kick off at 3:30 PM EDT.
Tennessee will host many different prospects in their home season opener, including one of the more intriguing names to know from the state of Georgia as they are set to host 2028 quarterback, Caine Woods, who is one of the better players in the state when it comes to being a signal caller as he is one of the players leading the state in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Woods is a Dalton, Georgia prospect with plenty of potential, as he is someone that has become one of the better players to know with his ability to sling the football. He plays for Dalton High School under head football coach Chris Prewett and offensive coordinator Patrick Carlisle. This is a new staff leading the charge, as they are still searching for their first win in one of the state of Georgia's highest-rated divisions.
Despite falling short to Rabun County on Friday night, Woods put up an unbelievable performance. Vols On SI's Caleb Sisk was in attendance to catch it on film, as the talented prospect did everything he could on a great day of high school football.
Watch the videos below.
Woods Throws His First TD of the Game
Woods Connects With Havyn Searels Deep
Change The Direction? No Problem Moving the Chains
Woods Ties The Football Game
Woods Gets His Legs Going
Woods Picks Up a Huge First Down With His Legs
Woods Breaks a Sack and Delivers on the Run
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU