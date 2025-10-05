Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tennessee Football 5-Star Commit's Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral

Tristen Keys goes viral for his celebration following a touchdown reception

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee target Tristen Keys is still a coveted potential flip for the Vols.
Tennessee target Tristen Keys is still a coveted potential flip for the Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers have done their job very well when it comes to the college football recruiting level. The Vols have landed multiple different prospects that are near the best at their position, including their wide receiver commit, who is one of the better wide receivers in recent memory at the high school level.

That prospect is Tristen Keys. Keys is a five-star prospect from the state of Mississippi. He is the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 4 player overall in the nation, while being the highest-rated player in a tough and talented state.

Keys was originally committed to the LSU Tigers, but the Tennessee Vols did enough to flip him. Since flipping he has done a great job at the high school level, which it is no secret that he is flat out dominant.

Keys recently went viral with a celebration that faked everyone out. You can check out the video below.

He is one of many talented receiver commits, which has many believing this is one of the best recruiting classes at the wide receiver position that the Tennessee Volunteers have ever had.

