WATCH: Tennessee Football 5-Star Commit's Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral
The Tennessee Volunteers have done their job very well when it comes to the college football recruiting level. The Vols have landed multiple different prospects that are near the best at their position, including their wide receiver commit, who is one of the better wide receivers in recent memory at the high school level.
That prospect is Tristen Keys. Keys is a five-star prospect from the state of Mississippi. He is the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 4 player overall in the nation, while being the highest-rated player in a tough and talented state.
Keys was originally committed to the LSU Tigers, but the Tennessee Vols did enough to flip him. Since flipping he has done a great job at the high school level, which it is no secret that he is flat out dominant.
Keys recently went viral with a celebration that faked everyone out. You can check out the video below.
He is one of many talented receiver commits, which has many believing this is one of the best recruiting classes at the wide receiver position that the Tennessee Volunteers have ever had.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State