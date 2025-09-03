WATCH: Tennessee Football Commit Legend Bey Scores in Impressive Fashion

Volunteer Country

Watch as Tennessee football commit Legend Bey makes the defense miss multiple times and scores in impressive fashion.

The Tennessee Volunteers have made many different headlines, thanks to their recruiting scene doing exactly what you would have hoped, as they have been able to land multiple prospects at multiple different positions very well, including the wide receiver position, which is a position that they have hit a home run at, thanks to many different additions of two five-stars and two four-stars.

One of the receivers that they had, the chance to land is one of the more intriguing prospects in the class because of his ability to be able to play multiple different positions, including the quarterback position, which he plays at this time. He won't be playing quarterback at Tennessee, as that is the job for Faizon Brandon; however, he will be playing wide receiver, thanks to the speed that he brings to the table.

That player is Legend Bey. Bey is a North Forney High School football star from the state of Texas. He is also a track star who has shown his true speed multiple times throughout the season, as well as his career thus far, as he will be utilized for speed and his elusiveness at the next level, which could easily land him on the field early in his career

Take a look at the video below, as the talented prospect does dirty work to create open space as he's been able to cut through grass and take it to the house for a touchdown multiple times which goes to show how athletic he truly is and why Tennessee is so high on him.

