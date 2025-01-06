Watch: Tennessee Football Commit Tyran Evans Highlight Tape
Tyran Evans committed to the Vols on Sunday night. Learn more about Evans from his highlight tape.
Tennessee gained a new commit in the 2026 class on Sunday night. That commit being Tyran Evans.
Evans is a four-star wide receiver from North Carolina. He attends Williams A. Hough High School and is a 6-foot-3 180-pound frame.
Evans is the second commit in the 2026 recruiting class at the wide receiver position. The first was Tyreek King from Knox Catholic High School in Knoxville.
Evans is rated as a three-star and the 508th-best prospect in the country. He holds offers from other schools such as Cincinnati, South Carolina, Miami, North Carolina, and many more.
Below are his full highlights from high school so far.
